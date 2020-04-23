Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special flight takes 26 Bhutanese nationals home from Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:42 IST
Special flight takes 26 Bhutanese nationals home from Odisha

At least 26 Bhutanese nationals stranded in Odisha amid the COVID 19-induced lockdown left for home on Thursday in a special flight. A Druk Air flight took off from Bengaluru with a few Bhutan-bound passengers. It landed at the Bhubaneswar airport earlier in the day, where the group of 26, who were stranded in Odisha, boarded the plane following completion of necessary formalities, a senior official said.

The aircraft finally left Biju Patnaik International Airport for Paro at 2 pm, he said. "All stakeholders, including the Customs, immigration, CISF and others extended their cooperation for smooth transition and we ensured social distancing and cleanliness at the airport," the official said.

A student of NIT, Rourkela, who was among the 26 passengers, said he was excited to return home. "We will be safe at home as the number of coronavirus cases is far less in Bhutan. Our embassy has communicated with us and facilitated our evacuation," he said.

Another female student from Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, a deemed-to-be university, said that she was concerned about loss of studies amid the lockdown..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India, UN, development partners helping Papua New Guinea in COVID-19 fight

India and the US along with the United Nations and development partners such as the World Bank worked together to fund essential equipment to fight COVID-19 disease in Papua New Guinea where there are seven confirmed cases of the virus. Res...

Varun Dhawan invites his fans for virtual birthday celebration

A day ahead of his birthday, actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday invited his fans to join in for a virtual celebration amid lockdown. The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the invitation on the micro-blogging site. It read, Who says, ...

COVID-19 cases rise to 214 in Dharavi, toll mounts to 13

A total of 25 new coronavirus cases and a death have been reported in Dharavi on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 214 while the death toll rose to 13 in the locality. One death and 25 new coronavirus positive cases have been re...

Honda extends North America auto production halt through May 8

Honda Motor Co said Thursday it will extend a shutdown of all of its North American auto plants through May 8 and extend unpaid leaves for many salaried workers.Honda, which began its North American production shutdown on March 23, is exten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020