Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manabasa Gurubara, Chhau, Ravanachhaya find place in Intangible Cultural Heritage list

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:05 IST
Manabasa Gurubara, Chhau, Ravanachhaya find place in Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Manabasa Gurubara, Chhau and Ravanachhaya -- the three popular cultural practices from Odisha have been included in the recently-published Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) list by the Union Ministry of Culture. The list attempts to recognise the diversity of Indian culture embedded in its intangible heritage and aims to raise awareness about the various heritage elements from different states of India, according to the Union government.

Manabasa Gurubara ritual is performed on every Thursday in the month of Margashira (November-December) to offer special prayers to goddess Mahalaxmi. The festival is marked by recitation of Laxmipurana, which describes a story glorifying the position of women in all spheres as central to the peace, progress and happiness of the family. The book also denounces evil practices such as untouchability.

The famous Chhau happens to be a major dance form of eastern India having three distinct styles -- Saraikela, Mayurbhanj and Purulia. Chhau dance has a significant role in the celebration of the spring festival, Chaitra Parva, being innately connected to its rituals, as per the list. Ravanachhaya is one of the six shadow puppet theatre traditions across different regions of India. The narratives are based on the epics of Ramayan and Mahabharat, puranas, local myths and tales. They communicate significant messages to the rural community besides entertainment, it said, adding that in Odisha, Ravanachhaya is practiced by the Bhat community.

Puppet performances are a part of festivals, celebrations of special occasions and rituals. Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, said the recognition will place the state's unique heritage and culture before the international platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

VRDLs in pvt medical colleges can be used for testing: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the government can consider making operational Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories VRDL centres in private medical colleges for speedy testing of coronavirus infection. Justice N W Sambre of the...

India, UN, development partners helping Papua New Guinea in COVID-19 fight

India and the US along with the United Nations and development partners such as the World Bank worked together to fund essential equipment to fight COVID-19 disease in Papua New Guinea where there are seven confirmed cases of the virus. Res...

Varun Dhawan invites his fans for virtual birthday celebration

A day ahead of his birthday, actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday invited his fans to join in for a virtual celebration amid lockdown. The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the invitation on the micro-blogging site. It read, Who says, ...

COVID-19 cases rise to 214 in Dharavi, toll mounts to 13

A total of 25 new coronavirus cases and a death have been reported in Dharavi on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 214 while the death toll rose to 13 in the locality. One death and 25 new coronavirus positive cases have been re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020