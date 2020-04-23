Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid urges people to offer prayers at home during Ramzan

As the holy month of Ramzan is likely to begin from April 25, the religious leaders of the Muslim community have appealed people to offer prayers at home and avoid any kind of social gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:06 IST
Coronavirus: Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid urges people to offer prayers at home during Ramzan
Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari appeals to people to follow lockdown norms during Ramzan. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the holy month of Ramzan is likely to begin from April 25, the religious leaders of the Muslim community have appealed people to offer prayers at home and avoid any kind of social gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday said that the virus can be eradicated if people follow the lockdown norms strictly.

"If we follow government instructions, we will be able to eradicate COVID-19 soon. The holy month of Ramzan is about to begin. Prayers have to be offered at homes itself and social distancing must be maintained. By following it, we will be able to protect everyone," said Bukhari. Moulana Md Shafik Qasmi, the Imam of Kolkata's Nakhuda Mosque too asked people to only venture out of their houses when extremely necessary.

"The holy month of Ramzan will begin soon; social distancing must be observed and only step out of the house only when it is extremely necessary. During Ramzan, people must follow the guidelines issued by the government which needs to be followed during the lockdown. Avoid any kind of social gatherings, including iftar parties. Do look after the needy and the poor," said Maulana Qasmi. With the sighting of the moon, Ramzan will begin on April 24. April 25 will be the first day of Roza. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

VRDLs in pvt medical colleges can be used for testing: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the government can consider making operational Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories VRDL centres in private medical colleges for speedy testing of coronavirus infection. Justice N W Sambre of the...

India, UN, development partners helping Papua New Guinea in COVID-19 fight

India and the US along with the United Nations and development partners such as the World Bank worked together to fund essential equipment to fight COVID-19 disease in Papua New Guinea where there are seven confirmed cases of the virus. Res...

Varun Dhawan invites his fans for virtual birthday celebration

A day ahead of his birthday, actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday invited his fans to join in for a virtual celebration amid lockdown. The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the invitation on the micro-blogging site. It read, Who says, ...

COVID-19 cases rise to 214 in Dharavi, toll mounts to 13

A total of 25 new coronavirus cases and a death have been reported in Dharavi on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 214 while the death toll rose to 13 in the locality. One death and 25 new coronavirus positive cases have been re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020