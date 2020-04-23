Coronavirus: Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid urges people to offer prayers at home during Ramzan

As the holy month of Ramzan is likely to begin from April 25, the religious leaders of the Muslim community have appealed people to offer prayers at home and avoid any kind of social gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday said that the virus can be eradicated if people follow the lockdown norms strictly.

"If we follow government instructions, we will be able to eradicate COVID-19 soon. The holy month of Ramzan is about to begin. Prayers have to be offered at homes itself and social distancing must be maintained. By following it, we will be able to protect everyone," said Bukhari. Moulana Md Shafik Qasmi, the Imam of Kolkata's Nakhuda Mosque too asked people to only venture out of their houses when extremely necessary.

"The holy month of Ramzan will begin soon; social distancing must be observed and only step out of the house only when it is extremely necessary. During Ramzan, people must follow the guidelines issued by the government which needs to be followed during the lockdown. Avoid any kind of social gatherings, including iftar parties. Do look after the needy and the poor," said Maulana Qasmi. With the sighting of the moon, Ramzan will begin on April 24. April 25 will be the first day of Roza. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.