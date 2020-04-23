PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:20pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:20pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 22 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 898 141 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 35 19 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 147 42 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 27 14 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 36 28 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 2376 808 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 2624 258 112 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 270 170 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 18 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 427 92 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 49 8 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 445 145 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 447 316 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1687 203 83 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 6427 840 283 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 87 33 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 4 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 283 66 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1937 134 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1683 752 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 970 262 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 46 23 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1510 187 24 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 428 103 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 22951 4700 721 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 21700 and the death toll at 686. The ministry said that 4325 people have so far recovered from the infection.

