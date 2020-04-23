Left Menu
Development News Edition

India studying Trump's executive order on immigration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:33 IST
India studying Trump's executive order on immigration
Representative image Image Credit: thebluediamondgallery.com

India is studying US President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily halt immigration for 60 days, a move aimed at protecting the jobs of Americans in an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Government sources said people-to-people contact has been the bedrock of strategic ties between the two countries and India is assessing the possible impact of Trump's order on Indians in the US.

On Wednesday, the US President signed the order, temporarily stopping foreigners from getting green cards. He said it is aimed at protecting the jobs of American people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic "We have taken note of the order. We are studying it. It doesn't cover non-immigrant visas and these programmes have benefited the economies of both countries," said a source. "People to people contact has been the bedrock of ties between the two countries and we hope it will continue to be so," the source said.

It is not immediately known how many Indians may be impacted by the order. The temporary suspension of immigration will affect those who are legally seeking entry into the United States for employment but it will not impact the ones who are already living in the country, the order said. "In order to protect our great American workers I've just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States," Trump said Wednesday.

According to the order, people seeking entry into the US to work as physicians and nurses and investors will get exemptions from the restrictions. The White House, in a statement, described the move as a "temporary pause" demanded by the crisis being faced by the US in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "The pause will be in effect for 60 days, and the administration will continue to monitor the labour market to amend or extend the proclamation if needed," it said. India has been pressing the US to extend the validity of H1B and some other types of visas to in wake of reports of some Indians losing jobs in the country following the slide in the US economy triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

French coronavirus death toll close to 22,000 -ministry

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 516 to 21,856 on Thursday, the health ministry said in a statement.The 2.4 increase was slightly slower than on Wednesday and Thursday, when the death toll incr...

Stop cheap politics, join hands with govt in fighting coronavirus: BJP tells Cong

Accusing the Congress of deliberately trying to create divisions in the society, the BJP on Thursday asked the opposition party not to practice cheap and small politics but come together with the Union government in fighting the coronavirus...

On 'very, very sad day,' U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid as unemployment soars

The U.S. House of Representatives returned to Washington on Thursday to pass a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented nearly 3 tr...

Centre approves extension for Gujarat DGP

The Union government on Thursday granted three months extension to Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha, who was to retire from the service on April 30. Jha is a 1983-batch Gujarat-cadre IPS officer.The extension was approved by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020