COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 2,376

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 128 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the national capital on Thursday, Delhi's count of coronavirus positive cases has surged to 2,376. "A total of 128 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. Total cases in Delhi now stand at 2,376, including 1,518 active cases, 808 recovered and 50 deaths," said Delhi's Health Department in a media bulletin.

A total of 84 persons recovered today, bulletin said. With an increase of 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases reached 21,700 in the country, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

