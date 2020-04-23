Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asymptomatic RAF jawan tests positive for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, 130 quarantined

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:36 IST
Asymptomatic RAF jawan tests positive for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, 130 quarantined

About 130 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been quarantined after their colleague, an RAF jawan, tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, officials said on Thursday. They said the infected jawan is a head constable-rank official and works as a driver for the 100th battalion of the Rapid Action Force, the blue dungaree donning anti-riot unit of the paramilitary force. The RAF jawan was asymptomatic and had himself gone for coronavirus testing, the officials said.

The battalion is based in Ahmedabad. The jawan had been on active duty and after he was confirmed with coronavirus pandemic infection a contact-tracing procedure was carried out and about 130 personnel of his unit, including about a dozen who were in his direct contact, have been quarantined, they said.

On Thursday, another CRPF jawan working as a nursing assistant with a Kupwara-based battalion of the force was tested positive for coronavirus infection. The said jawan has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, as he was here on leave, they said.

The 3.25-lakh personnel strong CRPF is country's largest paramilitary force and is designated as the lead internal security force of the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Work opportunities should be given to artists hit by lockdown: Rajasthan governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday expressed concern over the financial condition of artists due to the COVID-19 lockdown and said the central and state governments should give them work opportunities. During a video conference wi...

UK economy crumbling under coronavirus strain; questions mount over lockdown exit

The United Kingdoms economy is crumbling under the strain of the coronavirus lockdown and government borrowing is soaring to the highest levels in peacetime history, increasing pressure on the government to set out an exit strategy. Prime M...

Anti-Covid fight: Drones being used to to disinfect Varanasi

Amid the country-wide, anti-corona fight, specially designed drones have been pressed into service to disinfect Varanasi, the Prime Minister Narendra Modis Lok Sabha constituency, said the office of Principal Scientific Adviser on Thursday....

Coronavirus may cut wine sales in Europe by half - OIV

The closure of bars and restaurants to contain the spread of the new coronavirus has slashed global wine sales and winemakers revenues in Europe could be cut in half, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine OIV said on Thursday. Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020