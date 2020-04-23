Left Menu
Neighbours 'rape' teenager of 'unsound mind'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:43 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI): A 14-year-oldgirl, reportedly of unsound mind, was allegedly raped by four of her neighbours, police said on Thursday. The girl had left her house on Monday after a petty quarrel with her parents, who sought police help after a search for her proved in vain.

During investigation, the teenager was traced and she revealed she went out of her house and while roaming, the four-member gang allegedly raped and abandoned her, a police official said. The girl was sent for a medical examination, the police official said adding they have takenS the four suspects into custody for questioning.

In another case, a eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a 14-year-old boywho lured her to his house here on Tuesday on pretext of watching cartoon on TV, police said. The girl later informed the matter to her mother, who filed a complaint following which a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, they said.PTI VVK NVG NVG

