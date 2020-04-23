Neighbours 'rape' teenager of 'unsound mind'

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI): A 14-year-oldgirl, reportedly of unsound mind, was allegedly raped by four of her neighbours, police said on Thursday. The girl had left her house on Monday after a petty quarrel with her parents, who sought police help after a search for her proved in vain.

During investigation, the teenager was traced and she revealed she went out of her house and while roaming, the four-member gang allegedly raped and abandoned her, a police official said. The girl was sent for a medical examination, the police official said adding they have takenS the four suspects into custody for questioning.

In another case, a eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a 14-year-old boywho lured her to his house here on Tuesday on pretext of watching cartoon on TV, police said. The girl later informed the matter to her mother, who filed a complaint following which a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, they said.PTI VVK NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

