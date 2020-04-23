Left Menu
Rajasthan inches closer to 2000-mark as 76 more coronavirus cases surface

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:50 IST
The coronavirus tally inched closer to the 2000-mark in Rajasthan with 76 more people testing positive for the infection, taking the total count to 1,964 on Thursday, an official said. The test report of a 75-year-old man who died in Sikar on Wednesday also came positive on Thursday.

With this, the number of COVID deaths in the state has gone up to 28. “The 75-year-old man, a resident of Laxmangarh in Sikar, was admitted to the district hospital there with a complaint of hypertension on April 15. His samples were collected on Wednesday,” Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. According to him, among the fresh coronavirus cases, 23 were reported from Jodhpur; 18 from Nagaur; 15 from Jaipur; eight from Kota; three each in Ajmer and Bharatpur; two each from Sikar and Hanumangarh; and one each in Jhunjhunu and Barmer. In Jaipur, 10 out of 15 cases were reported from Ramganj, three from Shastri Nagar and one each from the MD road area and Mansarover.   Meanwhile, samples of 118 media persons were collected in Jaipur, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma said. The samples were taken as a precautionary measure.   According to a state government report, a total of 69,764 samples have been collected in the state so far. Of them, 1,964 tested positive for the virus. Reports of 4,315 samples are awaited.

