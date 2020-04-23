COVID-19: Delhi govt sets up panel to frame security protocol for healthcare personnel

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Thursday constituted a six-member committee to frame a security protocol for healthcare personnel dealing with COVID-19 cases in the wake of recent attacks on them. A government official told PTI that the chief secretary has directed the committee, which will be headed by the principal secretary of Delhi health and family welfare department, to frame the protocol within 48 hours.

Dev also asked Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava to nominate a state-level nodal officer not below the rank of special commissioner and district-level officer not below the rank of DCP who will be available round the clock to address any safety issues related to medical professionals. "They must take all necessary measures to ensure adequate protection for healthcare professionals and frontline workers and to prevent any incident of violence against them," the official said.

Special commissioner of police, as nominated by the police commissioner, deputy commissioner (revenue), two members of the Indian Medical Association (Delhi chapter) and additional director general of health services have been included as members of the committee, the official added. Recently, incidents of healthcare personnel dealing with COVID-19 cases being attacked have been reported in the national capital.

The Delhi government's move comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved an ordinance making acts of violence and harassment against healthcare personnel deployed in combating COVID-19 non-bailable offences. Later on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent for promulgating the ordinance.

The maximum sentence under the new provision is imprisonment for seven years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.