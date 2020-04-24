Militants abduct police constable in J-K's Shopian

A policeman was abducted by militants from his home in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, officials said here. The militants abducted Constable Javaid Jabbar from his residence at Wayil in Shopian around 9.40 pm, the officials said.

Jabbar is posted in the escort unit of a police officer in Hazratbal area of Srinagar. He was visiting his family on leave, they said. Security forces have launched search operations to rescue him.

