Gandhi's anti-untouchability campaign letter to go under the hammer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 00:52 IST
A letter written by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932 regarding raising of funds for the newly-founded Harijan Sewak Sangh is set to go under the hammer, officials said on Thursday. The letter will be auctioned online by Boston-based RR Auction and is expected to fetch USD 15,000, the auction house said in a statement.

The one-page handwritten letter is signed "M. K. Gandhi," and dated October 9, 1932.  "Dear friends, I thank you for your letter of sympathy. The funds can be sent to the anti untouchability assn formed under the chairmanship by Sjt. G. D. Birla for the furtherance of its subjects," read the letter. It is beautifully mounted, double-matted, and framed.

In 1932, Gandhi founded the Harijan Sevak Sangh as part of his efforts to eradicate the concept of 'untouchability' from India's caste system. He put his close friend, the pioneering industrialist Ghanshyam Das Birla, in charge of the organisation. The group's noble efforts have helped the depressed classes to access public places such as temples, schools, roads, and water resources that were previously available only to those of privilege, it said.

"It's a superb letter pertaining to one of the overlooked aspects of Gandhi's activism," said an auction official. Additional highlights from the sale include, Gandhi's signature with a fountain pen, "M. K. Gandhi," on an off-white slip of paper, it added.

The Fine Autographs and Artifacts auction from RR Auction with online bidding is scheduled to conclude on May 13..

