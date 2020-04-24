Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout -sources

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 04:25 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout -sources

Argentina plans to issue a decree setting a higher local oil barrel price to protect the domestic industry from being further decimated by a collapse in global prices and slumping fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday. The locally-set oil price, known as the "criollo barrel" and used before to offset global price swings, would come as oil demand has collapsed around the world and domestically in Argentina due to a nationwide lockdown imposed in mid-March.

In Argentina as in other countries during the pandemic, a slower economy has slashed fuel demand. Refiners are not purchasing all the crude that is being produced, and storage space is growing scarce pressuring prices even more. One of the people, a senior industry official with knowledge of government plans, said an announcement around the "criollo" barrel would likely be released next week, to help "put a floor under the steep fall." He added the official decree was not yet completed.

Both sources declined to be named because the plans were still private and under discussion. Argentina is home to the huge Vaca Muerta shale deposit, the size of Belgium. It is thought to hold one of the world's largest reserves of unconventional hydrocarbons.

Argentina has typically produced around 500,000 barrels of oil per day, and with a fast ramp-up at Vaca Muerta has reduced reliance on imports. The country had been targeting an energy surplus in 2020. Global oil prices have crashed to two-decade lows. On Monday, U.S. crude oil futures actually plunged into negative territory. Low prices are squeezing producers, especially those developing costlier shale reserves.

"A criollo barrel is vital and to maintain the price at the pump. Otherwise (refiners) buy crude at $20 and sell it at a pump at $50, which is what it is today," said the second source, an oil industry executive in Argentina. Argentina's production ministry, which oversees the energy secretariat, did not respond to requests for comment. The South American country fixed oil prices previously until around 2016 to shield local firms from fluctuating prices.

THE 'DEAD COW' The pandemic has hammered producers in Vaca Muerta - Spanish for "dead cow" - which Argentina had hoped would produce major export income to help the country claw its way out of recession as it looks to restructure billions of dollars in debt.

"Companies around the world are slashing budgets. Vaca Muerta wasn't cost competitive with the Permian Basin or anywhere else in the United States before the market fell apart," said an executive at a U.S. energy firm in Argentina. "So why would anyone spend a dime in Vaca Muerta now?"

Guillermo Pereyra, secretary general of the Rio Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa Oil and Gas Union around Vaca Muerta, told Reuters most workers have been sent home and production has fallen steeply in April. His union, which has 25,000 workers, reached an agreement with oil companies on Thursday to guarantee that the 20,500 workers at home would receive at least 60% of their wages in April and May, he said.

"The pandemic led us to paralyze the economy, planes and vehicles stopped working, factories closed and demand fell," he said. "Refineries began to stock their products. Pipelines cannot pump more because there is nowhere to put oil." "Vaca Muerta is more dead than ever," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

What's the exit plan for COVID-19 lockdown: Congress asks Centre

By Siddharth Sharma Criticising the central government over its failure in fighting with COVID-19 crisis, Congress has asked the Centre about its exit plan after May 3 -- the deadline for the lockdown.The Congress has demanded from the gove...

Trump says reports on Kim's health 'incorrect'

US President Donald Trump has rejected reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ailing, criticising his frequent nemesis CNN for running the story. I think the report was incorrect, let me just put it that way, Trump told reporter...

Virus pushes US unemployment toward highest since Depression

Unemployment in the US is swelling to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with one in six American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus, according to new dataIn response to the deepening economic crisis, the...

TSM return to PUBG with WSTG roster

Less than two weeks after releasing the players from their rosters for Rocket League and PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, Team SoloMid are jumping back into PUBG. TSM announced on their website that they acquired the roster that formerly compr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020