Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Hyderabad's CfHE calls for applications for fellowship programme

The Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has called for applications for the fifth batch of its fully-paid fellowship.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-04-2020 05:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 05:38 IST
IIT Hyderabad's CfHE calls for applications for fellowship programme
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has called for applications for the fifth batch of its fully-paid fellowship. The startups and alumni of this fellowship have developed solutions for major healthcare issues affecting India, including COVID-19 pandemic, besides infant mortality and other issues, read a statement.

The programme is open to candidates with medical, engineering and design degrees. It offers a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 during the first year of training. The number of fellowships to be offered this year is 25. CfHE incubator offers design and 3D fabrication facilities for prototyping of solutions and testing of medical devices and serves as a rapid acceleration platform for the fellows and startups.

Speaking about CfHE fellowship, Professor BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "A need was felt to usher in innovation and incubation culture in academic institutions. IIT Hyderabad has always been progressive to address such needs. With a strong research in Biomedical Engineering, and a lot of faculty from other departments engaged in interdisciplinary research in allied areas, it was only appropriate to identify healthcare as the theme for this endeavour." This full-time in-residence fellowship and training will be strongly hands-on. The programme follows a structured and comprehensive package of the curriculum.

"The fellows will undergo clinical immersions in private and public hospitals. They will also be taught the bio-design process by IIT Hyderabad faculty and will have access to mentors, industry professionals and investors, besides advisors," the statement said. Professor Renu John, Head, CfHE and Head, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said, "The fellowship in healthcare entrepreneurship at CfHE is one of its kind in the country and the diversity of domain expertise that is available with CfHE has been one of the critical strengths in driving this program successfully."

A three-stage selection process with shortlisting at each stage shall be used including general aptitude, skills, entrepreneurial orientation of the candidates and a 'hackathon'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bombay HC issues notice to Maha govt in Thane engineer assault case

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government as to why the Thane engineer assault case, in which state minister Jitendra Awhads staff was allegedly involved, should not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI...

US House approves interim $484 bn COVID-19 relief bill

The US House of Representatives on Thursday local time passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing. This comes as the virus continues to ravage t...

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

An Indian-American NGO has raised USD 1 million to fight hunger in India and the United States amid the the coronavirus pandemic. This translates to 4,700,000 meals for people in the United States and ration kits for 106,000 migrant workers...

China reports 6 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 10 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 6 new coronavirus cases as of end-April 23, down from 10 reported a day earlier, putting the total number of COVID-19 infections at 82,804. Chinas National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday that 2 of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020