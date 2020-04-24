Left Menu
Ramadan fasting from Friday in coastal districts of Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:04 IST
The sacred month of Ramadan began on Friday in the coastal districts of Karnataka with the sighting of the crescent moon in Kerala, according to Dakshina Kannada Qazi Twaka Ahmed Musliyar. Ramadan is the ninth and the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar during which Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk and it culminates with the celebration of Id-ul-Fitr festival.

Nooruddin Salmara, member of the DK Wakf advisory committee, in a plea, asked the people not to hold Iftar parties and mass namaz at mosques. The Muazzin who give a call for namaz and staff alone will be allowed inside the mosques. In view of the precautionary measures in force during the lockdown period to check the spread of Covid-19, the state Wakf board has asked the people to confine the observance of the month's customs to their homes.

The committee has sought cooperation from the people in maintaining social distance by adhering to the guidelines issued by the government, district administration, health, and police departments.

