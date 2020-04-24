Jaishankar discusses coronavirus response with Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek

Jaishankar discusses coronavirus response with Czech Foreign Minister Tomas PetricekPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:03 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek and exchanged experiences on coronavirus response
Jaishankar said the two leaders agreed that there are valuable lessons for international cooperation
"Glad to catch up with FM @TPetricek of #CzechRepublic. Exchanged our experiences on #coronavirus response. Agreed that there are valuable lessons for international cooperation. Look forward to keeping in touch," he said in a tweet.
