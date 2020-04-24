Left Menu
Development News Edition

28 people held for gathering in community panchayat breaching lockdown rules in UP's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:33 IST
28 people held for gathering in community panchayat breaching lockdown rules in UP's Shamli

As many as 28 people were arrested for participating in a community panchayat to resolve a marriage dispute in violation of lockdown norms in Jalalabad town of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday. Circle Officer Amit Saxena told reporters that a video had gone viral in which several people were seen participating in a community panchayat convened to resolve a marriage dispute that was in contravention of the restrictions.

A case was registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act against 34 people with 28 of them arrested, he said. The community panchayet was convened to resolve a marriage dispute and an order was passed for social boycott of Khurshid Qureshi who allegedly cancelled his son Javed's marriage fixed on April 22.

The marriage was apparently cancelled at the last moment as they could not get permisdion for the weding ceremony during the lockdown. During the gathering, 34 people participated and the order was passed against Khurshid..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trump now suggests injecting disinfectants, bringing UV light 'inside the body' to kill coronavirus

President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of studying injecting disinfectants into COVID-19 patients or bringing UV light inside their bodies to kill the deadly virus, drawing immediate flak from American health experts who urged...

Bangladesh bans Iftar gatherings during Ramzan

Bangladesh on Friday banned Iftar gatherings during the holy month of Ramzan to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections as the Muslim-majority country recorded the highest single-day spike of 503 positive cases, increasing the total c...

Study reveals Artificial Intelligence can categorise cancer risk of lung nodules

Researchers have developed an Artificial Intelligence strategy that can correctly assess and categorise suspicious indeterminate pulmonary nodules IPNs. When compared to the conventional risk models clinicians currently use, the algorithm d...

Experts report challenges with COVID-19 in Japan

Japanese emergency medicine is starting to collapse amid dire shortages of protective gear and test kits that can quickly identify infected patients, putting medical workers at risk of infection and causing their refusal to treat suspected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020