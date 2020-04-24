Left Menu
UP reports 94 fresh COVID cases, tally crosses 1600

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:50 IST
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 1,604 on Friday, with 94 fresh cases being reported in a day, a health department official said. Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 57 of the state's 75 districts have so far reported coronavirus cases.

As many as 206 people have been discharged after treatment and the death count in the state stands at 24, Prasad said. The fresh cases have been reported from 13 districts, he said.

As many as 80 of the 94 fresh cases have been reported from five districts, he said, adding that majority of cases are from the hotspot areas in the state. “The strategy of containment in the hotspot areas during the lockdown appears to be having a good impact and if it continues in this manner, it would help in checking the disease effectively," he added.

