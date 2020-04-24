Left Menu
Arunachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service Association members donate one day's salary to COVID-19 hospital

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:55 IST
Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service Association (APFASA) have donated their one days salary to the states lone medical college near here to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic, president of the association said. The Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences at Naharlagun (TRIMHS) near here has been declared as a specialised COVID-19 hospital.

APFASA president Tage Tarin and general secretary V Chello handed over the amount to TRIMHS director Dr Moji Jini on Friday. Pointing out that doctors and health workers as frontline workers are always exposed to risks, including assault, abuse and ill treatment, Tarin said that the APFASA extends it support and solidarity to them.

While conveying his appreciation to the APFASA, Dr Jini said, "Doctors and nurses are mandated to put their lives at risk to save others. "Though there are instances of the frontline workers being assaulted and ostracised in many parts of the country, but majority Indians have high respect for them which has been energising them to serve COVID-19 patients during this crisis." PTI COR UPL MM MM

