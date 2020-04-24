Karnataka Cong alleges graft in distribution of free food grains to poor

Alleging corruption in distribution of free food grains to poor affected by COVID-19 lockdown, the Karnataka Congress on Friday accused some BJP leaders of hoarding 1,879 quintals of rice "illegally," to be sold to traders from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The principal opposition party in the state also demanded an inquiry into the "illegal storage" of food grains and strict action against those involved.

"Congress is always cooperative and supportive of good and transparent decisions of the state government in its fight against COVID-19. It (government) is functioning under limitation... but while implementing things there is large scale corruption that can be seen," state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, I'm not sure whether the Chief Minister is aware of these things, but informing him is my duty. Shivakumar alleged that 1,879 quintals of rice that had come from Haryana and was meant to be distributed among poor free of cost, was diverted and illegally stored at a place near Sarjapura, which is 3-4 km away from Tamil Nadu border by some active BJP workers and leaders.

They wanted to sell it to traders from Hosur in Tamil Nadu, he claimed and released some photographs and videos in this connection. Based on a tip off from a source, Shivakumar said, he had constituted a team of his people to look into illegal storage and had asked Anekal MLA Shivanna and MP D K Suresh to keep watch.

"our people on getting confirmation, took the police and Tahsildar to the spot for inspection. The Tahsildar has clearly stated that no permission was given to store the rice at the spot and there was no connection with the stored items and administration what so ever. Which makes it clear that it was illegally stored," he said.

Congress leaders and workers have ensured that officials seized the rice stored. He further said the rice had come from Haryana and sacks have that state's seal on them.

The KPCC chief also accused a Minister, whom he did not name, of putting pressure on local authorities against filing any case or taking further action in this regard. Claiming that the local leaders of the ruling party own the place of storage, he alleged that thousands of bags of food grains have been repackaged and distributed in the name of the ruling party to the needy elsewhere, and food department was involved in this.

There are also reports of sale of rice and other food grains in the black market at higher rates, Shivakumar said as he demanded thorough probe into it and people involved be arrested. The KPCC chief also hit out at the state government and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan who is District in- charge Minister of Ramanagara for shifting those accused in Padayarayanapura skirmish to Ramanagara jail, as five of them have now tested positive.