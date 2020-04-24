Left Menu
NSCN(IM) sympathisers held with 1,500 kg of rice in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:19 IST
Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended two over ground workers of the proscribed NSCN(IM) from Tirap district and seized 1,500 kilograms of rice from their possession, a defence spokesman said on Friday. During an operation, personnel of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Indian Army recovered 30 bags, each containing 50 kilograms of rice, suspected to have been siphoned from public distribution system stock of the district for use by the insurgent group.

Based on a specific intelligence input, the troops raided Lower Kollam village and Khonsa town on Thursday night and captured the two besides seizing the foodgrain, Kohima- based Defence Spokesman Lt Col Sumit K Sharma said. The two NSCN(IM) over ground workers were handed over to police, he said.

