PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:21 IST
Punjab's coronavirus death rate higher than Haryana: Govt data

Punjab has higher COVID-19 mortality and lower recovery rates in comparison to neighbouring Haryana, according to the latest government data. The Union Territory of Chandigarh has reported no death related to the novel coronavirus so far.

With Punjab reporting 17 deaths so far, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the state stood at six per cent which is more than the national average of three per cent, according to the latest Punjab COVID-19 status report. The mortality rate in Haryana, which has reported three deaths so far out of total 275 coronavirus cases, is worked out at just 1.09 per cent, as per the state government's medical bulletin.

Punjab has reported 283 coronavirus cases till Friday morning while Haryana has witnessed 275 cases so far. A total of 27 coronavirus cases have been reported in Chandigarh so far. On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered a detailed audit of every coronavirus-related death by experts to understand and check the high mortality rate in the state.

The CM had also pointed out that the mortality numbers in the state were high largely due to co-morbidity and lack of health-seeking behaviour (patients come late to hospital). Sixty-six patients have been discharged from hospitals of different districts in Punjab, bringing the state's coronavirus recovery rate to 23 per cent, according to the status report.

However, in case of Haryana, the number of patients getting cured is much higher than that of Punjab despite both states having almost similar number of coronavirus cases. Till date, 183 out of total 275 patients have been discharged from hospitals in Haryana. The recovery rate is 66.54 per cent, as per the medical bulletin.

In Chandigarh, joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, 14 patients out of total 27 have been cured of the deadly infection. The recovery rate is 52 per cent. Punjab's testing rate is far lower than that of Haryana.

The testing rate in Punjab is 296 per million as compared to 728 per million in Haryana, according to data available. The national average testing rate is 373 per million.

While Punjab has conducted testing of more than 8,500 samples, Haryana has sent more than 18,000 samples for testing as of now. Chandigarh has tested 599 samples so far, according to the bulletin.

