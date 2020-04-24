Lockdown: Delhi Police received 760 calls in 24 hrs seeking help

The Delhi Police received over 700 calls on their helpline number within a period of 24 hours till Friday afternoon seeking assistance in resolving issues being faced by people due to the lockdown, officials said. A total of 760 calls were received from Wednesday 2 pm to Thursday 2 pm, out of which 43 were related to areas outside the national capital and those have been referred to the respective state police, they said. While 16 were regarding having no food or money, which have been forwarded to an NGO for direct relief at their addresses, eight were about medical issue and have been resolved through proper guidance, they said.

As many as 557 calls were related to movement passes and they were advised to apply online on the website of the Delhi Police, officials said. In total, 28,549 calls have been received by the police till Friday on their round- the-clock helpline number, they said.