Over 10,000 people arrested in Rajasthan so far for violating lockdown: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:50 IST
Over 10,000 people have been arrested and nearly 1.03 lakh vehicles seized for violation of lockdown orders and curfew in Rajasthan so far, a senior police officer said here on Friday

Around 9,000 of them were arrested under section 151 of CrPC, Additional Director General (Crime) B L Soni said. He said over Rs one crore has been collected in fines. "More than 10,000 people have been arrested in the state under different sections in connection with the violation of lockdown," Soni said

The police have filed 164 cases over misuse of social media, he added. The officer said nearly 80,000 personnel of Rajasthan Police and 20,000 home guards have been deployed across the state to ensure compliance of the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus. "We are also keeping a close watch on hoarders and black marketing of essential commodities and have registered 109 cases under the Essential Commodities Act," he said. Soni added that nearly 1,200 cases have been registered against people for illegally transporting, selling and storing liquor.

