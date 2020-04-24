Left Menu
TN reports 2 COVID-19 deaths: 72 new cases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:01 IST
TN reports 2 COVID-19 deaths: 72 new cases

Chennai, Apr 24 (PTI): Two people died due to coronavirusin Tamil Nadu on Friday while 72 tested positive for thevirus, taking the total aggregate of cases in the state to1,755, the health department said

With the death of the two people, the total number ofdeaths in the state now stands at 22

Fifty two of the total of 72 cases were from Chennaialone, taking the tally in the state capital to 452, thebulletin said.

357 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, tally rises to 4,589; death toll increases to 179 with 11 persons dying during the day: BMC.

