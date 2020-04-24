TN reports 2 COVID-19 deaths: 72 new cases

TN reports 2 COVID-19 deaths: 72 new casesPTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:01 IST
Chennai, Apr 24 (PTI): Two people died due to coronavirusin Tamil Nadu on Friday while 72 tested positive for thevirus, taking the total aggregate of cases in the state to1,755, the health department said
With the death of the two people, the total number ofdeaths in the state now stands at 22
Fifty two of the total of 72 cases were from Chennaialone, taking the tally in the state capital to 452, thebulletin said.
