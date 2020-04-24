Left Menu
Development News Edition

72 cases registered, over 3,200 people detained for defying lockdown norms in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:48 IST
72 cases registered, over 3,200 people detained for defying lockdown norms in Delhi

Over 70 cases were registered and 3,229 people detained in the national capital on Friday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, police said. According to the data shared by the police, 72 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm

A total of 3,229 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 269 vehicles were impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 410 movement passes were issued, police said. Forty-seven cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks. Since March 24, a total of 1,14,723 people have been detained so far for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germans told not to lower guard as lockdown is eased

Germanys coronavirus infection rate needs to fall further - to a few hundred cases a day - before lockdown measures can be eased further, its main public health institution said on Friday.Chancellor Angela Merkel is worried that Germans are...

Action against 3,200 people for violating lockdown norms in Rajasthan

Around 1,350 cases have been registered and action has been taken against 3,200 people for violating the lockdown norms in Rajasthan, said Additional Director General of Police, Crime, BL Soni on Friday. The State is following several restr...

Soccer-Bayern's Coutinho undergoes ankle surgery, out for weeks

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho underwent minor surgery on his right ankle on Friday and will start his rehabilitation programme in about two weeks, the German champions said. The 27-year-old Brazilian, on loan from Barcelona for...

COVID-19 effect: Rajasthan allows factories to operate up to 12 hours a day with reduced workforce

The Rajasthan government has allowed the working time in factories to be increased from 8 hours to 12 hours per day with limited workforce, state Labour Minister Tikaram Jully said on Friday. Rajasthan Factories and Boilers Inspection Depar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020