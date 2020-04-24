Left Menu
Raj assembly sets up COVID-19 control room

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:00 IST
Raj assembly sets up COVID-19 control room

The Rajasthan assembly will set up a COVID-19 control room that will coordinate with those in the Lok Sabha and other state assemblies, according to an official release issued on Friday

The control room was established after a video conference of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with presiding officers of state assemblies, it said

The control room will coordinate with the control room of the Lok Sabha and other state assemblies for exchange of information and to work on the problems of migrant labourers, the release said. Rajasthan assembly secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur issued an order to set up the control room, it said.

