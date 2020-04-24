Left Menu
Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam urges people to not invite neighbours during Ramzan

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Friday appealed to the people from Muslim community to not invite neighbours at home during Ramzan and ensure that not more than three persons offer prayers together in a room, stating that COVID-19 will end only when we all will be united.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:20 IST
Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari speaking to media on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Friday appealed to the people from Muslim community to not invite neighbours at home during Ramzan and ensure that not more than three persons offer prayers together in a room, stating that COVID-19 will end only when we all will be united. "I appeal to all that do not invite your neighbours to your house to offer prayers during Ramzan. Ensure that there are not more than three people in one room even while offering prayers with your family members. COVID-19 will end only when we will unite," said Bukhari while speaking to media here.

Earlier in the day, a poster was put up outside the Jama Masjid that reads -- "Due to coronavirus, it is mandatory to keep the distance from the people. So, offer prayers at your homes instead of mosques."Speaking to ANI, Mohibullah Nadvi, Imam of the mosque, said: "People should offer prayers at their homes. They should not visit mosques." "People should not gather anywhere as they will risk the lives of others by doing so. People should follow the social distancing norm," he added.Mosques, temples and other religious places across the country are closed in view of the COVID-19 crisis.Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places. The start of Ramzan is decided as per the moon sighting.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended to May 3. (ANI)

