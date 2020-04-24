These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm LUCKNOW DEL49 UP-VIRUS-CM-REVIEW Labourers stranded in other states due to lockdown will be brought home: UP CM Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will bring back labourers stranded in other states because of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday, and directed officials to prepare an action plan in this regard. . NEW DELHI DEL59 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL Initial results of plasma therapy on COVID patients 'very encouraging': Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the plasma therapy trial conducted on four COVID-19 patients here has yielded "very encouraging" initial results, giving a ray of hope to seriously-ill coronavirus KOTA DES28 RJ-KOTA-STUDENTS 1,400 students from Haryana, Assam leave for home; those from Bihar stage stir Kota: Nearly 1,400 students from Haryana and Assam left Kota for their home towns by buses on Friday morning, while over 2,000 from various places in Rajasthan are scheduled to leave in the evening. patients. .

CHANDIGARH DEL65 HR-DERA CHIEF-PAROLE Jail super rejects plea seeking 3-week parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Chandigarh: Authorities have rejected a plea seeking grant of three-week parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, jailed in Sunaria prison in Rohtak district for raping his two disciples, officials said on Friday. . FATEHPUR DES14 UP-LOCKDOWN-CREMATIONS Social worker provides 'rath' for final journey, men to shoulder bier Fatehpur (UP): When the lockdown and fear of coronavirus is keeping even relatives away from the funerals of their loved ones, a social worker here has stepped up efforts to give the dead a dignified sendoff. .

PATHANKOT DES27 PB-SARPANCH-PM-INTERACTION Punjab's youngest sarpanch interacts with PM; gets praise Pathankot: Punjab's youngest sarpanch Pallavi Thakur was surprised on Friday morning when she received a phone call from the Prime Minister's Office informing her that Narendra Modi would talk to her in the next half an hour. . CHANDIGARH DEL100 PB-VIRUS-CURFEW DECISION Saving lives my priority; Punjab CM on lifting curfew Chandigarh: Asserting that saving lives is his first priority, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said any decision on lifting curfew after May 3 would be taken only on the advice of the expert committee set up to examine the issue. .

CHANDIGARH DES29 PB-VIRUS-MORTALITY RATE Punjab's coronavirus death rate higher than Haryana: Govt data Chandigarh: Punjab has higher COVID-19 mortality and lower recovery rates in comparison to neighbouring Haryana, according to the latest government data. . RAEBARELI DES8 UP-VIRUS-QUARANTINE UP medics moved to guest house after complaints of poor arrangements in quarantine centre Raebareli (UP): Twenty-five doctors and medical personnel in quarantine in a state-run school here have been shifted to a guest house after they complained of poor facilities in several videos that later went viral. .

JAMMU DEL16 JK-TERRORISTS 50 terrorists killed in J-K in 2020; 18 during lockdown Jammu: Fifty terrorists, including several top commanders of Jaish-e-Mohmmad (JeM) and Lashker-e-Tioba (LeT), were killed in counter terrorism operations by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far, officials said on Friday. SRINAGAR DES34 JK-VIRUS-RAMZAN Muslim leaders in J-K call for prayers at home as Ramzan nears Srinagar: Ramzan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims, which begins this Saturday, will be a subdued affair in Jammu and Kashmir this time as gatherings and mass prayers are strictly banned due to the lockdown imposed to fight coronavirus. . DEHRADUN DES13 UKD-CHARDHAM Chardham temples to reopen, no pilgrim to be allowed Dehradun: The Chardham yatra is all set for a low-key opening this year with no pilgrims allowed to visit the Himalayan temples of Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath when their portals reopen in a few days after the six-month winter closure. JAMMU LGD15 JK-HC-LD RATHER J-K Bank fraud case accused seeks bail citing coronavirus outbreak, HC denies relief Jammu: A former Jammu and Kashmir minister's son, arrested in a bank fraud case, sought bail citing the COVID-19 outbreak, but the high court on Friday rejected his plea saying his apprehension was "misplaced as of now".

NEW DELHI DEL78 DL-VIRUS-RECOVERY 808 COVID-19 patients recover in Delhi, 735 of them from Apr 18-23 New Delhi: Over 800 coronavirus patients in Delhi have been cured till Thursday, with 735 of them recovering from April 18-23, according to data shared by the city health department. . NEW DELHI DES3 DL-LOCKDOWN-POWER-DEMAND Delhi's peak power demand reduces by up to 49 per cent during lockdown New Delhi: Delhi's peak power demand has reduced by up to 49 per cent with commercial and industrial activities virtually at a standstill due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, discom and power department officials said.

NEW DELHI DEL104 DL-VIRUS-ZOO-LD TIGRESS Tigress dies of kidney failure in Delhi zoo, samples sent for coronavirus testing New Delhi: A tigress has died in Delhi Zoo due to "kidney failure" and authorities have sent her samples for coronavirus testing.