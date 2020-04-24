Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC member Angola says producer cuts insufficient, more action needed

Reuters | Luanda | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:46 IST
OPEC member Angola says producer cuts insufficient, more action needed

Angola sees an oil production curb by OPEC, its allies and other top producers as insufficient to balance global markets, state news agency ANGOP quoted resources and petroleum minister Diamantino Azevedo as saying on Friday. "It is up to everyone to understand that, despite the measures taken by OPEC, oil producers in various countries should be aware that they may be called to take more drastic measures," Azevedo said.

"Because of the lack of storage capacity, continued production is becoming unjustified," he added, referring to the strained ability of global oil consumers to store up unwanted oil amid economic lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus. Amid the unprecedented reductions by major producers, Angola committed to cut almost a quarter of its output from an October 2018 baseline.

March production stood at 1.39 million barrels per day (bpd) and Angola is obliged to reduce its output to 1.18 million bpd from May. According to a preliminary plan for June oil exports, Angola is set to ship several more crude cargoes than the month before, but traders say the schedule has yet to be finalized.

Angola, Africa's number two oil exporter after Nigeria, is working to reform its oil industry to halt a production slump that has dented the economy, including privatizing stakes of state oil giant Sonangol. The country is vulnerable the recent plunge in oil prices, which reached two-decade lows this week before rebounding slightly, due to a largely offshore industry with high production costs and years of lackluster investment.

Azevedo said Angola risked being left behind by other countries with more accessible oil reserves and better infrastructure and that its own industry was hamstrung by "conflicts of interest, lack of investment and leadership". "Immediate measures are being taken to improve the investment climate," he added, noting that the parliament was discussing bills to reduce taxes on oil investment and exploration.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says next coronavirus aid bill will be ready soon

A fifth coronavirus-response bill will soon be readied, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, as she warned Republicans that it must include new aid to state and local governments.There will not be a bill withou...

'Lab technicians not qualified for taking COVID-19 samples'

Chennai, Apr 24 PTI The Tamil Nadu Government Medical Laboratory Technicians Association has moved the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the state government from making the association members take samples of suspected COVID-19 patient...

Aarogya Setu app crosses 75 million downloads

Aarogya Setu, a government app for tracking coronavirus patients, has recorded 75 million downloads till date, the Ministry of Electronics and IT MeitY said on Friday. The information was shared by MeitY officials with Minister of State for...

UPDATE 2-Iran’s ballistic missile launch "of significant concern" - Britain

Britain said on Friday Irans launch of a military satellite using ballistic missile technology this week was of significant concern and inconsistent with a United Nations Security Council resolution.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020