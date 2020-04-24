Left Menu
CM talks to PM on holding Puri Rath Yatra, Gajapati Maharaj says decision after May 3

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:26 IST
With uncertainty looming over Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra in Puri this year, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the difficulties that could arise in organising the centuries-old event amid the lockdown. "The chief minister spoke to the prime minister over phone Friday morning and discussed about organising the Rath Yatra," a source in the Chief Minister's Office told PTI. "They discussed how to maintain social distance when a large number people will gather in the pilgrim town for the festival." The chief minister also informed the prime minister that nearly 10lakh devotees assemble in Puri during the mega festival, sources said.

Gajapati Maharaj Divya Singh Deb, the head of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, meanwhile, said any decision on the annual festival, scheduled for June 23, will be taken in accordance with the guidelines released after the lockdown is lifted on May 3. The committee discussed issues related to the Rath Yatra in an emergency meeting after Patnaik and Modi's phone call.

“The committee members unanimously agreed that the 12th-century shrine will abide by the lockdown guidelines implemented both by the central and the state government. Therefore, all activities outside the temple will not be held before May 3," the Gajapati Maharaj said in a video message. He said the Centre’s order has clearly said all places of worship will remain closed for devotees till May 3. The order prohibits religious congregations, without exception, he said.

As the chariots are made outside the temple premises, it is unlikely to start from Akshya Tritiya (April 26) as per the tradition. The GajaPati Maharaj, however, said the committee will seek the views of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on this. "Since all the managing committee members do not want to break the century-old tradition, we will seek alternative means from the Shankaracharya on how to conduct rituals outside the temple during the lockdown," he said.

The managing committee will again meet after the Centre issues fresh guidelines after the lockdown ends, he said. "We appeal to both the governments to frame such a guideline that the rituals are carried out as per the tradition while maintaining the public health order." The Gajapati Maharaj said the government has to find out a way to conduct the Rath Yatra with or without congregation of devotees. The religious event has been held uninterrupted since 1736, according to Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in Jagannath Culture.

The Congress and the BJP urged the Odisha government to take a decision at the earliest. According to the schedule, the construction of the chariots should begin on April 26 and the famous 'Snana Yatra', the ceremonial bathing ritual of the deities at the Shree Jagannath Temple, should be held on June 5.

The 12th-century shrine has remained closed for devotees since March 22, though the temple rituals are being followed by the priests as usual. Earlier, the Biju Janata Dal government had suspended the 'Rukuna Rath Yatra', the annual festival of Lord Lingaraj, this year in Bhubaneswar due to the lockdown.

Patnaik also apprised Modi of the COVID-19 situation in Odisha. The state has reported 90 coronavirus cases. While33 patients have recovered, one has died..

