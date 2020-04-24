Rajasthan CM greets people on beginning of Ramzan, urges them to pray at home amid lockdown

Rajasthan CM greets people on beginning of Ramzan, urges them to pray at home amid lockdownPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:19 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday greeted the Muslim community on the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan and appealed to them to offer prayers at home in view of the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus
The chief minister said people should follow the guidelines issued by the government and should avoid organising roza and iftar parties
He said maintaining social distancing is necessary to stay protected from coronavirus, according to a release.
