Except for some pockets, there is overall decline in terror activities in J-K: CRPF DG AP Maheshwari

Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheshwari on Friday said that there is a decline in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir during the lockdown period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:04 IST
Director General of Central Reserve Police Force AP Maheshwari speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma

However, he said that there are pockets in J&K, where there is in an increase in terror activities. In these pockets, terrorists have a stronghold or they can easily operate, he said. "Initially, there was a decline in terror activities but we can't generalise it. There are certain pockets where they have a stronghold and can operate easily. Terrorist activities there are high," he told ANI.

"But there are pockets where we have seen a decline. Overall, there is a decline in terror activities," added Maheshwari, who was talking exclusively to ANI when asked about changes in terror activities in J&K during lockdown period vis-a-vis normal days. When asked about Pakistan consistently sending terrorists to J&K at a time when the whole world is fighting with COVID-19, he said: "Forces are well-prepared. We have a good synergy with the State police and other forces. In integration with the State agencies, we launch operations as per the need. There have been cases where we have been neutralising terrorists."

According to a senior CRPF official, terrorists are consistently targeting particular areas in the Valley. Almost four dozens of terrorists have been neutralised this year, a senior CRPF official claimed. "During the lockdown, half a dozen incidents by terrorists in J&K were recorded by the forces till April 18. Also during this period, total three dozen terrorists were encountered," a senior CRPF official said. (ANI)

