COVID-19 cases rise to 109 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, 56 cured

Six more people, including three teenagers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 109, officials said. With two more people recovering from COVID-19 and being discharged from hospital, the number of those cured in the district rose to 56, they said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh is among the state's worst affected districts but has a recovery percentage of over 50, according to a district administration statement. "A total of 177 reports have been received in the last 24 hours and six of them have tested positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 109," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Those who tested positive include four males aged 11, 16, 18 and 48 and a 48-year-old female -- all from the J J Colony in Noida's Sector 8, he said. The sixth patient is a 35-year-old man who is employed with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and lives in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, the officer said, adding he was tested at a private lab.

"So far, 56 of the 109 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 53 active cases in the district," Dohare said. Those discharged on Friday include a 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man. Both of them were admitted at Child PGI in Noida, he added.

Till Friday evening, 2,821 samples had been sent for COVID-19 tests, according to the health department. So far, 1,967 people who have travelled abroad in recent months have been identified across Noida and Greater Noida and put under surveillance. Another 572 are in institutional quarantine, it said.