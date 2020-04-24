Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases rise to 109 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, 56 cured

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:12 IST
COVID-19 cases rise to 109 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, 56 cured

Six more people, including three teenagers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 109, officials said. With two more people recovering from COVID-19 and being discharged from hospital, the number of those cured in the district rose to 56, they said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh is among the state's worst affected districts but has a recovery percentage of over 50, according to a district administration statement. "A total of 177 reports have been received in the last 24 hours and six of them have tested positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 109," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Those who tested positive include four males aged 11, 16, 18 and 48 and a 48-year-old female -- all from the J J Colony in Noida's Sector 8, he said. The sixth patient is a 35-year-old man who is employed with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and lives in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, the officer said, adding he was tested at a private lab.

"So far, 56 of the 109 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 53 active cases in the district," Dohare said. Those discharged on Friday include a 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man. Both of them were admitted at Child PGI in Noida, he added.

Till Friday evening, 2,821 samples had been sent for COVID-19 tests, according to the health department. So far, 1,967 people who have travelled abroad in recent months have been identified across Noida and Greater Noida and put under surveillance. Another 572 are in institutional quarantine, it said.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ready to cooperate with Indian agencies: Chinese suppliers of rapid test kits

Two Chinese pharma companies, which supplied 5.5 lakh rapid testing kits for COVID-19 to India, said they are ready to cooperate with Indian agencies looking into allegations of poor accuracy of their products. In separate statements, Guong...

Amarinder Singh urges Rajnath to permit retired Defence personnel to return to Punjab amid lockdown

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to grant special permission to defence personnel who have retired from service to return to their home states amid the countrywide lockdown due to ...

Lebanon PM rebukes central bank governor as currency fall quickens

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab delivered an unusually strong rebuke to central bank governor Riad Salameh on Friday, questioning his performance amid a rapid fall in the Lebanese pound and mounting losses in the banking system.Lebanons...

France planning aid packages for Air France KLM and Renault - TF1

The French government is planning aid packages for Air France KLM and Renault , TV station TF1 reported on Friday.French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is due to give an interview later to TF1. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020