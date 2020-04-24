Left Menu
KSRTC waives off licence fees for commercial establishments

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday announced that the licence fees for commercial establishments have been waived off for lockdown period.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday announced that the licence fees for commercial establishments have been waived off for lockdown period. "Licence fees for commercial establishments at bus stations, roadside refreshment stalls, advertisements on buses &passenger information system boards at bus stations (except mobile towers & ATMs) have been waived off for lockdown period," said the state road transport corporation.

With 29 new cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 474, said the state health department on Friday. The total tally is inclusive of 152 patients who have been cured and discharged and 18 patients who have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

