Left Menu
Development News Edition

140 stranded Kashmiri labourers leave HP for J&K in six buses

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:57 IST
140 stranded Kashmiri labourers leave HP for J&K in six buses

About 140 stranded Kashmiri labourers left Shimla for Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. They left in six buses on Friday at 10.30 pm after Himachal Pradesh government gave them the permission amid the coronavirus curfew, a Kashmiri labourer Fayaz said before leaving Shimla.

Thanking Himachal Pradesh government and local people for helping them during the curfew, Fayaz said a total of 168 Kashmiri labourers have been provided permission to go to their native places in Jammu and Kashmir. However , only 40 of them are going to their native places in J&K as the rest had to get some money from some people, he added.

Fayaz expressed his gratitude to HP government for permitting them to go to their native places and taking up their matter with J&K administration for the same. They will go up to Kathua's Lakhanpur on Punjab-J&K border in the six buses. From Lakhanpur, the J&K administration will make arrangements to facilitate them to reach their native places, he added.

Fayaz said the district administration and local people provided them every possible help including ration but they wanted to go back to their homes as they had not earned even a single paisa for over a month due to corona-triggered curfew and lockdown. Most of these Kashmiri labourers work here as porters for local people by carrying their heavy luggage and household items from one place to another. They were staying in Jama Masjid near Middle Bazar.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

Study reveals Artificial Intelligence can categorise cancer risk of lung nodules

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

World leaders launch plan to speed COVID-19 drugs, vaccine; US stays away

World leaders pledged on Friday to accelerate work on tests, drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the globe, but the United States did not take part in the launch of the World Health Organization WHO initiative. Fren...

DR Congo police arrest leader of separatist cult after deadly clashes

Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday arrested Ne Muanda Nsemi, the leader of a separatist religious sect, killing eight of his followers as they raided his home in Kinshasa, the interior minister said.The arrest of Nsemi, wh...

Report: Kobe hired camera crew to document final season

A camera crew followed Kobe Bryant in his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015-16, filming him and teammates in locker rooms on the road and at home, in the training room, at practice, and on the team plane, ESPNs Baxter Holmes ...

Biden, DNC ink fundraising deal as he widens party influence

Joe Biden is expanding his influence over the Democratic Party with a new fundraising deal and a leadership shuffle at the Democratic National Committee. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and the DNC on Friday began a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020