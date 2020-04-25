Encounter begins in J-K's Pulwama
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Goripora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-04-2020 05:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 05:28 IST
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Goripora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
More details are awaited.
Earlier this week, four terrorists were killed in an operation in South Kashmir's Shopian district. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pulwama
- South Kashmir
- Awantipora
- Shopian