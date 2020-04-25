Left Menu
Encounter begins in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Goripora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-04-2020 05:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 05:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

More details are awaited.

Earlier this week, four terrorists were killed in an operation in South Kashmir's Shopian district. (ANI)

