Baramulla man dies due to COVID-19; death toll reaches 6 in UT

A 70-year-old man hailing from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday became the sixth person to die due to COVID-19 in the union territory, officials said here. The person, a resident of Tangmarg area of the north Kashmir district, died at the SKIMS hospital in Bemina here on Saturday morning, the officials said.

The patient had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital on April 13, they said. This is the sixth death due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir and the second from Tangmarg area, the officials added.

A 75-year-old man hailing from Sopore area of Baramulla district died on April 17. A 61-year-old female patient from Udhampur passed away at the GMC, Jammu on April 8 while a 54-year-old man hailing from Bandipora district had died a day earlier. A 65-year-old man from Srinagar was the first fatality in Kashmir on March 26 followed by another man of the same age from Tangmarg in Baramulla district who died on March 29.