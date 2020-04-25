28 shops gutted in fire on IIT-Kharagpur campus, none injured

At least 28 shops havebeen gutted in a blaze on IIT-Kharagpur campus in WestBengal's West Midnapore district, fire brigade officials saidon Saturday

"The fire broke out at Tech Market on the campus at7.50 pm on Friday. Two fire tenders doused the blaze after twohours of firefight. There have been no reports of anycasualty," a fire brigade official said

Due to the lockdown, all the shops in the market wereclosed when the blaze erupted. Prima facie, short circuitseems to be the reason behind the fire but furtherinvestigation is on, he added.