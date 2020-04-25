Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam to decide on opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops on Monday

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-04-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 12:51 IST
Assam to decide on opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops on Monday

The Assam government will take a decision on Monday on the Union home ministry's latest notification regarding opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops after reviewing the situation in the state, an official said. There has been no relaxation in the ongoing lockdown regulations yet and the government has not taken any decision on the opening of shops, beauty parlours etc., Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Saturday.

"The state government will take a view on this on Monday after watching the situation for two days," he said in a tweet. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh urged people to wait for the instructions from the state government.

Amending its April 15 order, the Union Home Ministry on Friday said "all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT" will be allowed to open during  the lockdown. However, the order signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla made it clear that shops in market places, multi-brand and single brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till May 3.

Assam has reported 35 COVID-19 cases. Nineteen of them have cured while one has died..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Varun Dhawan donates to help daily wage workers of the film industry

Actor Varun Dhawan has donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers in the film industry. Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, and others hav...

India's migrant workers fall through cracks in coronavirus lockdown

Most days, you can find Dayaram Kushwaha and his wife, Gyanvati, hauling bricks for stonemasons in a booming northern suburb of New Delhi. They bring their 5-year-old son, who plays in the dirt while they work. But now a hush has come over ...

Man kills wife after argument in west Delhi

A 34-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife after a heated argument at their home in west Delhis Madipur area, police said. Rahisul Azam, who works as a street vendor in Jahangirpuri, called police at 3.56 ...

One more tests positive for COVID 19 in Pondy, tally rises to 4

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Saturday, pushing the tally to four. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told reporters here that the 18-year-old patient now admitted to the Indira Gand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020