Left Menu
Development News Edition

Confusion in Gurugram's Sadar Bazar over MHA's order allowing opening of shops

The shop owners in Gurugram's Sadar Bazar on Saturday seemed confused even after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued a clarification on its order allowing the opening of shops amid the lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:31 IST
Confusion in Gurugram's Sadar Bazar over MHA's order allowing opening of shops
Gurugram's Sadar Bazar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The shop owners in Gurugram's Sadar Bazar on Saturday seemed confused even after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued a clarification on its order allowing the opening of shops amid the lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19. Ajit Jain, a toy shop owner at Sadar Bazar said, "We got to know that shops in the city had opened. We came to open the shops but the police administration said that the shops cannot be opened."

A cosmetics shop owner, Yashpal Chauhan said, "Four-five police personnel came to my shop and asked why I had opened the shop. They also asked me to come to the police station, and took things from my shop." Another toy shop owner Rohit Aggarwal said, "We had come to open the shop early in the morning after we got to know about the order. But the police personnel did not let us open the shop saying that it is fake news and that there is no such order."

According to the Home Ministry, "In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open." And in rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open.

"The shops in areas which have been declared as containment zones by respective States/ UTs, will not be permitted to open in rural or urban areas," added the ministry. The Ministry has also clarified that sale of liquor and other items continue to be prohibited as specified in the national directives for Covid-19 management.

The order further states, "It is clarified by the ministry that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted only for essential goods." (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cotton, natural silk, chiffon make best materials for homemade masks against COVID-19: Study

As people resort to making their own cloth masks due to a shortage of surgical and N95 varieties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study says a combination of cotton with natural silk or chiffon can filter out aerosol particles pr...

Trump's temporary Green Card ban aims to 'turn off the faucet' of new immigrant labour: report

President Donald Trumps executive order to temporarily halt the issuance of green cards aims to turn off the faucet of new immigrant labor and is the beginning of a broader strategy to reduce the flow of foreigners into the US, the architec...

Kohli can knock it off in 7-8 years: Lee on Tendulkar's 100 tons record

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee on Saturday backed Indian captain Virat Kohli to surpass batting great Sachin Tendulkars record of 100 international centuries, provided he keeps firing for another seven-eight years. The iconic Tendu...

Indonesia reports 396 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths

Indonesia reported on Saturday 396 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 8,607, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed. Thirty one more people who had tested positive for the virus died, taking the tota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020