PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:42 IST
Entire Delhi not a hotspot: Delhi health minister on lockdown relaxations

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said there are 92 coronavirus hotspots in the national capital but the entire city is not a hotspot. Jain was replying to a query on whether the Delhi government was considering easing the curbs enforced to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this week said the lockdown will continue as usual in the national capital and no relaxation of prohibitions will be allowed before a review meeting of experts on April 27. "There are 92 coronavirus hotspots in Delhi. The entire district or the entire city is not (a hotspot)," he said.

The health minister also said the rate at which coronavirus cases are doubling in Delhi has now slowed down to 13 days, from lesser number of days earlier. Delhi has so far witnessed 2,514 coronavirus cases. These include 138 people diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, he said.

Of all the cases, 857 people have recovered completely, while 53 have died. Twenty-nine patients are in the ICU, the minister added. On plasma therapy trials, Jain said, "We have tried it on six patients. Two patients got it four days ago, two on Thursday and two on Friday. Those who got it four days ago have almost recovered. The results are encouraging." The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued a fresh order Friday night, allowing all shops in rural areas to open. "In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighborhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets/market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open," the order said.

