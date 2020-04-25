Left Menu
Woman 'gang-raped' in Rajasthan school premises where she stayed during lockdown

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:49 IST
Woman 'gang-raped' in Rajasthan school premises where she stayed during lockdown

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men in a government school premises where she had stayed during lockdown in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday night. All three accused have been arrested and produced before a court, a police official said.

The woman, in her statement, said she has been stuck for a month in Sawai Madhopur due to the ongoing lockdown. She decided to walk down to her residence in Jaipur. On Thursday night, she stayed at a government school premises in Batod Police Station area to take rest, but was allegedly raped by three men, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman on Friday. The accused, identified as Rishikesh Meena, Lakhan Regar and Kamal Kharwal, have been arrested and produced before a court, DSP Parth Sharma said. He said medical examination of the woman was conducted and her statement recorded.

Police said the woman's son is lodged in Dausa jail. She was staying alone at a rented accommodation in Jaipur, they said..

