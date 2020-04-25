NSTI developed handwash machine installed at Chunabhatti Police Station in Mumbai
The National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) Mumbai, which comes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has developed and installed a handwash machine at Chunabhatti police station.
The machine doesn't require a person to use hands to open the tap.
India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases have risen to 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)
