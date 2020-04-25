Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:23 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 5:45 p.m.

Frontline personnel among others infected by COVID-19 in AP as tally crosses 1,000 in the state. 5:33 p.m.

COVID-19 rapid antibody test kit use put on hold by ICMR till their accuracy is checked, official source says. 5:28 p.m.

Northern railways develops hands-free washbasins for contactless experience. 5:23 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rise to 494 and death toll mounts to 6. 5:10 p.m.

Nepal halts all flight operations until May 15. 5:05 p.m.

Three women test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. 4:33 p.m.

Five more people test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar as total cases in the state reaches 228. 4:30 p.m.

Nearly 4,000 Sri Lankan Navy personnel quarantined after 60 tested positive for COVID-19, report says. 4:27 p.m.

As many as 157 fresh coronavirus cases reported in UP as total cases touches 1,778. 4:24 p.m.

India records lowest daily growth rate in COVID-19 cases since it crossed 100 cases. 3:31 p.m.

Plasma therapy trials for corona patients begin in Karnataka. 3:24 p.m.

Meghalaya urges Centre to allow setting up of 2 more testing facilities in state. 3:15 p.m.

Kerala govt hospital deploys robot to serve COVID-19 patients. 3:10 p.m.

Central team suggests stricter implementation of lockdown in north Bengal. 2:40 p.m.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says there are 92 coronavirus hotspots in the national capital but the entire city is not a hotspot. 2:29 p.m.

Central teams assess COVID-19 situation in Ahmedabad and Surat. 2:16 p.m.

Chennai Corporation declines nod to excavate COVID-19 doc victim's body. 2:11 p.m.

Seven new COVID-19 patients in Firozabad as total cases rise to 78. 2:08 p.m.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu greets people on Ramzan and underscores need for social distancing to fight COVID-19. 1:50 p.m.

Cricket should resume only when COVID-19 is completely eradicated, feels former India star Yuvraj Singh. 1:34 p.m.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announces five-phase plan to ease COVID-19 lockdown. 1:25 p.m.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi calls for transparency over coronavirus tests being conducted in UP. 1:22 p.m.

Cotton, natural silk, and chiffon make best materials for homemade masks against COVID-19, study says. 1:18 p.m.

Tripura government orders probe into misuse of funds in procuring COVID-19 test kits. 12:41 p.m.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka as state tally goes up to 489. Coronavirus cases crossed the 1000-mark in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reaching 1,016 as 61 more tested positive in the last 24 hours.

12:37 p.m. Eighteen family members and another person test positive for coronavirus in Santkabirnagar district of UP.

12:09 p.m. One more doctor at AMU-affiliated hospital tests positive for COVID-19.

12:05 p.m. A 70-year-old man hailing from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir becomes the sixth person to die due to COVID-19 in the union territory.

12:04 p.m. Sri Lanka to lift nationwide curfew on Monday.

12:02 p.m. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urges the government to help fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who are stranded in Gujarat due to the lockdown.

11:40 a.m. UGC panels recommend academic session in varsities from September and online exams wherever possible.

11:36 a.m. American Senator urges US President Donald Trump to reverse order on Green Card and speed up H-1B for healthcare workers.

11:21 a.m. China approves third COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials.

11:20 a.m. Facebook live sessions by experts and celebrities started to keep Churu residents motivated during lockdown.

11:14 a.m. Australian Government looking at travel exemptions for Indian cricket team's Test tour, reports say.

10:50 a.m. Rajasthan records 25 new coronavirus cases as infection tally rises to 2,059.

10:47 a.m. Trump says he was "sarcastic" when talking about injecting disinfectants to treat COVID-19 patients.

10:19 a.m. Indore's death toll rises to 57 as the number of cases in the city jump to 1,085.

10:09 a.m. Seven more people test positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as total number of cases rise to 29.

9:44 a.m. Community kitchens in Udhampur prepare over 7,000 food packets daily for stranded migrant workers.

9:33 a.m. FDA warns against side effects of hydroxychloroquine.

9:22 a.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 775 as the number of cases climb to 24,506, Health Ministry says.

9:04 a.m. Eight new COVID-19 cases recorded in Amravati city, Maharashtra.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran should assume worst-case scenario of coronavirus lasting till March 2021- Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran should draw up its economic plans based on a worst-case scenario that disruptions arising from the coronavirus crisis could last till next March.We should plan production based on a pessimistic...

Private sugar mill officials booked for illegally buying cane in Muzaffarnagar

Senior officials of a private sugar mill in Moradabad were booked for illegally purchasing sugarcane from an area beyond their allotted jurisdiction in Muzaffarnagar district, police said. A case was registered on Friday at Bhopa police sta...

Free supply of PDS pulses under PMGAY to speed up in 1st week of May: Govt

Distribution of free pulses to 20 crore PDS households across the country will speed up in the first week of May as the massive operation of transportation and milling of 5.88 lakh tonne of pulses for the same is underway, the government sa...

To raise funds, Anderson auctions shirt, bat and wicket

England pace great James Anderson has decided to auction his autographed shirt, bat and a wicket from the last Test that he played in Cape Town to help raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Anderson wrote W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020