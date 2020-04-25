Left Menu
Mizoram sets up disinfectant chamber on Assam border

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:01 IST
The Mizoram government has installed disinfectant chamber at Vairengte on the Mizoram- Assam border to sanitize vehicles carrying essential commodities to check the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Saturday. "Cross-border #biosecurity disinfection Chamber installed at Vairengte, Mizoram to check the influx of the dreaded Covid-19 via inanimate objects and our essential commodities," Zoramthanga said in a tweet.

"Sincere respect to all effort lenders," he added. The state government also set up a disinfectant chamber at Bairabi, another town bordering Assam, on Thursday.

In March, Mizoram has sealed inter-state border and international border barring two entry points- Vairengte and Bairabi - where vehicles carrying both essential and non- essential items were allowed to enter. Mizoram shares inter-state border with Assam, Manipur and Tripura and a 722 km unfenced international border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

