Private sugar mill officials booked for illegally buying cane in Muzaffarnagar

Senior officials of a private sugar mill in Moradabad were booked for illegally purchasing sugarcane from an area beyond their allotted jurisdiction in Muzaffarnagar district, police said. A case was registered on Friday at Bhopa police station against the management after a complaint was lodged by an official of a cooperative sugar mill, SHO Sanjiv Kumar said.

Bilari Sugar Mill's Managing Director Rana Inder Partap Singh, General Manager Raju Tomer and six other officials were named in the FIR for illegally purchasing sugarcane from an area near Biharighar Road of Bhopa town that was allotted to Morna Cooperative Sugar Mill, the SHO said. In UP, all sugar mills are allotted areas by the state government for procurement of cane while they are prohibited from purchasing from other jurisdictions.

According to the complaint lodged by the general manager of the cooperative sugar mill H V Kaushik, it is alleged that Bilari Sugar Mill was found purchasing cane illegally in its area in Muzaffarnagar during raids and over 180 quintals of sugarcane were seized which were loaded in trucks. An investigation is underway.