Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K admin facilitates return of 150 stranded people from Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:34 IST
J-K admin facilitates return of 150 stranded people from Himachal Pradesh

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday facilitated return of 150 Kashmir residents who were stuck in Himachal Pradesh due to the lockdown, an official spokesperson said. A team of doctors screened them at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab, and they were asked to provide details of their recent travel history.

"All the people in today's group belong to Kashmir. They were medically screened at Lakhanpur by a team of doctors and paramedical staff. Besides, they were also asked to fill a self reporting form at Lakhanpur indicating their personal information, travel history and whether they were showing any symptoms of COVID-19," District Development Commissioner, Kathua, O P Bhagat said. He said the district administration has arranged a fleet of roadways buses to send these people to their respective districts where they will be kept under administrative quarantine.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fnatic reach grand final of BTS SE Asia event

Fnatic swept TNC Predator on Saturday to reach the grand final of the BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia playoffs. Fnatic won the first map in just under 40 minutes and took the second in 34 minutes, dropping TNC Predator into Sundays best-of-th...

Decision on Amarnath yatra after periodic review of COVID-19 situation: J-K LG Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday said the upcoming Amarnath yatra was subject to a periodic review of the COVID-19 situation as comprehensive planning and execution are involved in the conduct of the annual pilgrimage. Th...

CPI(M) demands withdrawal of two new sections in ordinance for heathcare workers

The CPIM on Saturday demanded that two new sections in the newly promulgated ordinance to provide protection to health workers should be withdrawn as they went against the principle of common law. The Centre, on Wednesday, promulgated an or...

Shops reopen in several Chhattisgarh districts

Shops selling agriculture-related goods, building materials and automobile parts among other things opened on Saturday in many districts of Chhattisgarh except those located in COVID-19 containment zones and inside shopping complexes, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020