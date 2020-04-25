Punjab govt seeks details of people stranded abroad

The Punjab government has sought details of people of the state who have been stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 outbreak and wished to return, officials said here on Saturday. People of the state working or pursuing higher education abroad have been asked to get in touch with the offices of the respective district administrations here, they said.

They have been asked to provide information such as name, mobile number, current address in foreign country, passport number, email id and number of persons accompanying them back to India, the officials said. They can submit the information through email or use Google Forms to upload the details, they added.

In a letter to all deputy commissioners, the head of the state COVID-19 control room said a number of Indian nationals are working or studying abroad. "In wake of COVID-19, many of these Indian citizens (are) desirous of returning to India but are unable to come (back) due to ban on all passenger flights. Eventual return of these individuals would require detailed planning by the state government," it said.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said the government of Punjab has sought to know whether residents of the district (Mohali) working or pursuing higher studies overseas wished to return to India. "All such persons can contact the district administration with relevant details," he said in an official release here.