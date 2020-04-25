Siddaramaiah seeks scrapping of "unrealistic" day pass for movement of patients

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to do away with the "unrealistic" day pass issued for movement of patients and their families to hospitals during lockdown, and instead consider their medical records for the purpose. In a letter to the Chief Minister dated April 24, he has asked for a directions in this regard to be issued to district administrations.

The former chief minister said there are complaints from heart, kidney, cancer patients and their families about problems they are facing to go to hospitals, because of police restrictions. Patients from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and other districts go to hospital at Manipal and there are complaints about passes required to reach there.

"So I urge you to do away with unrealistic 24 hours pass system, and based on the medical records movement of patients and their families for medical purpose should be allowed, and directions should be issued to district administrations in this regard," he added. As of now, those in need are required to approach local police stations for day pass for movement in case of any medical emergencies.